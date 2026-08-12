BAPS brings AI tools, longer recess, and new bus tracking for next year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is entering the new school year with several changes, including new uses of artificial intelligence in the classroom, longer recess periods, a bus safety pilot program, and a statewide cell phone ban.

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Superintendent Chuck Perry said the district's approach to AI is focused on deeper learning rather than shortcuts.

"We want to get students past just looking something up and getting an answer because when that happens, true learning isn't taking place," Perry said.

The district is also using AI to monitor student progress and flag when students fall behind.

"We're hoping AI can walk those students through, notify the teacher what the student is lacking specifically, and the teacher can go back and reteach that to those students," Perry said.

broken arrow schools

Elementary bell schedules are also changing to comply with a new state law that doubles daily recess time for kindergarten through 5th grade students, from 20 to 40 minutes per day.

"So that extra 20 minutes they added was threw us a curveball — we had to add 3 minutes before school started and 3 minutes after the school day to make sure we got in that time and we're aligned with the law," Perry said.

When asked whether 3 minutes at the start or end of the day makes a meaningful difference, Perry was candid.

"I don't think so in the big scheme of things," Perry said.

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One of the biggest changes this year involves student transportation. The district is piloting a new RFID system at 5 schools to ensure students board the correct bus. Students will carry a card on their backpack and swipe it when boarding.

The pilot schools are:

Aspen Creek Elementary

Country Lane Intermediate

Country Lane Primary

Creekwood Elementary

Wolf Creek Elementary

"They'll swipe when they enter the bus," Perry said.

Parents can use the district's bus app to confirm their child is on the correct bus and track the bus along its route.

WATCH: Full Interview with Broken Arrow Superintendent Chuck Perry

Full Interview Superintendent Chuck Perry

Finally, an Oklahoma law now bans students from using cell phones from the opening to closing bell of the school day.

"They've got to be turned off and put away," Perry said.

Click here to see 2 News full start of the new school year conversation with Superintendent Perry.

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