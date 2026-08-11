JENKS, Okla. — As Jenks students return to school on August 13, Trojan freshmen get a fresh new building. Final coats of paint and other finishing touches are still happening inside the Jenks Freshman Academy, a project years in the making and completed over multiple phases.

"We're excited to welcome students into this building that is truly designed for them," Jenks Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield said. "To see what our construction partners have now put into place, it is beautiful."

WATCH: 'It's beautiful': Jenks opens freshman academy ahead of first day back

'It's beautiful': Jenks opens freshman academy ahead of first day back

The 130,000-square-foot academy features things like state-of-the-art science labs, lounge areas for students to hang out, a new and improved media center, and more. All upgrades from the original facility were built in 1999.

"We have taken what is recommended best practice around the country and try to place that here in our classrooms," Dr. Butterfield said.

The school district did keep one thing from the past. A giant tree over 100 years old in front of the new entrance. Crews worked around it to make sure it was preserved. It's a nod to the past for a district known for its rich history, while also looking ahead to the future.

"We know our community has high expectations for us," Dr. Butterfield said. "We have high expectations for ourselves. But ultimately it's our responsibility to meet students where they are and prepare them for life after high school, knowing that looks different at every grade level."

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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