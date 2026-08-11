City of Coweta declines to renew contract for Flock cameras, cites citizen concerns

COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta will soon remove its Flock cameras.
In a statement, Police Chief Mike Bell says he reached out to Flock, saying Coweta will not be renewing its contract. He also asked for Flock to remove Coweta's two cameras.
"The decision not to renew was based on ongoing citizen concerns regarding Fourth Amendment rights," said Bell.
This is a developing story.
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