TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is reducing its annual tuition and fees.
Starting with the 2027-2028 school year, students will pay $25,000 a year, down from $54,000. According to the University of Tulsa, the reduction makes it the most affordable private university in the region.
WATCH: LOWERED TUITION: TU drops annual fees, costs to $25k a year
LOWERED TUITION: TU drops annual fees, costs to $25k a year
That rate will be locked in for first-time, full-time students.
"In the past two decades, tuition rates nationally have ballooned. Many families feel that a college degree is out of reach and that college administrators are out of touch," said University of Tulsa President Stacy Leeds.
This is a developing story.
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