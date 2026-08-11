Back to School: McAlester debuts restricted backpack policy

MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester Public Schools will debut its restrictive backpack policy for grades 5-12 on its first day August 11.

Standard, mesh, and colored student backpacks will no longer be allowed; only completely clear ones will be permitted.

MPS will join few other districts in Oklahoma with the policy like Mid-Del and Duncan. Tulsa Public Schools bans backpacks at athletic events.

“I don’t think that we’ve had a lot of pushback on that because we announced it early and we also have really, really strong partnerships that have basically supplied these backpacks," superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber told 2 News Oklahoma on Aug. 4 inside the high school cafeteria, pointing to clear backpacks the district offered to its tribal citizen population.

However, Mo Canady of National Association of School Resource Officers said clear backpack policies should be observed with some caution.

"Because, you know, people are going to figure out different ways to try to get weapons in," Canady said via Zoom. "Again, this is another tool in the toolbox, and my caution would be just make sure you're using the tool properly."

The NASRO executive director added, "Things can still be concealed inside of a clearer backpack by use of a t-shirt or gym clothes, whatever it is. So, you know, I think it's going to be important to understand or to have a policy for, okay, what if we can't see everything that's in there?" he said. "This is a multi-hazard problem, and it requires multi-level solutions. So this is just another piece in that school safety pyramid, if you will."



EXTENDED INTERVIEW: McAlester superintendent previews 2026-27 with 2 News

Extended Interview: McAlester Superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

Superintendent Steeber enters his fifth school year at McAlester after spending time in north Texas.

There's also new state guidance in 2026-27, like the expanded elementary school recess law that doesn’t count as instructional time, and a $2,000 teacher pay bump.

“(There’s) the fully certified, the returning emergency certified, and the new emergency certified," Steeber said. "And wherever you fit based on your certification status will determine where you fall within those salary schedules."

Steeber's district failed to pass multiple bond elections to fund STEM programs and safe rooms in recent history, including in February 2026.

“Those projects are still sitting on my glass board in my office and we are slowly working through trying to determine how they could be funded without a bond," the superintendent said.

The most notable construction project ongoing, he said, is the new press box at Hook Eales Stadium.

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