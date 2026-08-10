PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage Nation Visitor Center in Pawhuska closed its doors on August 8.

The closure is one of several triggered by a state of emergency the tribe declared earlier this month over projected budget shortfalls. According to the Osage Nation, the visitor center was a gathering place where community members could enjoy coffee and purchase local art. It also served as a resource for visitors wanting to learn about the Osage Nation.

WATCH: Osage Nation Visitor Center closes amid budget shortfalls

Osage Nation Visitor Center closes amid budget shortfalls

Debra Atterberry, Pawhuska resident, was one of the visitor center's loyal customers.

“At first, I couldn't believe it, and I was really surprised about all three closings because it just came out of nowhere," Atterberry said. "But, once I thought it out for about 24 hours, is when it really hit me and I realized that they were serious. That they were truly gonna be shut down.”

Atterberry also said that she wasn’t sure what the future held for the visitor center, but that she hopes the community doesn’t lose sight of the importance of having a place where the Osage Nation can welcome the world.

“It was just such a neat place and it was really a place that I could just decompress, and it was just good therapy for me," Atterberry said. "Plus everyone loves a great cup of coffee and they had great coffee.”

The Osage Nation said this in a statement:

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