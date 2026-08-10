Tulsa National Little League granted temporary restraining order to play in tournament

Hours after the Tulsa National Little League baseball team was removed from the Southwest regional, 2 News was told a judge in Waco has granted a Temporary Restraining Order, allowing them to play.

Earlier August 10, the Little League International Tournament Committee said in a statement, "Following a recent protest related to the eligibility of players on the Tulsa National Little League Baseball team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has determined that a player who participated on the team during the International Tournament is ineligible."

The committee removed the team and counted the last game as forfeit.

2 News Oklahoma's TJ Eckert was told the team is scheduled to resume their tournament August 11 at 6:00pm.

Tulsa Little League

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