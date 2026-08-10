Tulsa National Little League granted temporary restraining order to play in tournament

Hours after the Tulsa National Little League baseball team was removed from the Southwest regional, 2 News was told a judge in Waco has granted a Temporary Restraining Order, allowing them to play.
Earlier August 10, the Little League International Tournament Committee said in a statement, "Following a recent protest related to the eligibility of players on the Tulsa National Little League Baseball team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has determined that a player who participated on the team during the International Tournament is ineligible."
The committee removed the team and counted the last game as forfeit.
2 News Oklahoma's TJ Eckert was told the team is scheduled to resume their tournament August 11 at 6:00pm.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube