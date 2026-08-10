City of Tulsa reminds public of cooling centers during extreme heat

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is reminding the public about cooling centers open and available for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

The four open cooling centers are:



John 3:16 Mission | 506 N. Cheyenne, Open during daylight hours

Salvation Army | 102 N. Denver Ave., Open during daylight hours

Tulsa Day Center | 415 West Archer St., Open during daylight hours

Tulsa County Social Services | 2401 Charles Page Blvd., 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The city said it is also extending the operating hours for Tulsa Parks splash pads, to offer people a way o cool off. Splash pads and water playgrounds will stay open through Labor Day.

The city also said it is promoting emergency sheltering and street outreach services, to assist people stuck outside during the extreme heat.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

