Tulsa nonprofit gives hundreds of families free school supplies and groceries for back to school

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit made sure hundreds of local families didn't have to choose between groceries and school supplies as students head back to school across Green Country.

La Cosecha/The Harvest set up a free distribution event on 41st Street, offering families backpacks stuffed with school supplies, giving families groceries, diapers, and more — all at no cost.

Demand was overwhelming. Families began lining up at 4:30 a.m., hours before the 8 a.m. start time, but the Harvest tell me they had plenty of resources to give Tulsans.

Tulsa parent Mary Munoz was among those who attended.

"Now a days, everything is so expensive so everything that we get it helps a lot. For our family it's very helpful it's very important. I think everybody here knows all the nice help that we get here every week. I don't come here every week, but I know a lot of people that do," Munoz said.

La Cosecha gives to hundreds of Tulsans each Thursday. They give groceries and other essential items, but with school going back into session this week their most recent event was filled with school items.

The Harvest partnered with ONE-OK, Tulsa Area United Way, Firstar Bank, and Tulsa Police to make the event possible.

Organizers say events like this help level the playing field so every child can start school with confidence.

If you would like to donate to La Cosecha/The Harvest, you can do so here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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