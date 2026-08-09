MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee SkyKings, a minor league professional basketball team, are turning a building near North Cherokee Street and Callahan Street into a new home for the team and a community development center.

Team owner Jonathan Reed gave 2 News Oklahoma a look inside the building as work continues.

WATCH: Muskogee Skykings transforming building into new practice facility, community center:

Muskogee Skykings transforming building into new practice facility, community center

“The city did a wonderful job of maintaining the building over the years and doing some really good upgrades that really helps us a lot and gave us a head start,” Reed said.

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The building will serve as a practice facility for the minor league professional basketball team while also offering space for community programs.

Reed said planned upgrades include roof repairs, reopening fitness areas and classrooms, and adding conference rooms.

The center is also expected to offer basketball, volleyball and mentorship programs for young people and young adults.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity because we’re able to have a home base and really have that home feel in the city that we’re building in,” Reed said.

Reed said the first phase of the project, which includes the team’s practice facility, is expected to be completed by mid-January.

There is not yet an exact opening date for the full community development center.

“At the end of the day, we needed our own place that we can call home and we can be a permanent footprint in the city, so we’re just super excited about it and we’re just thankful that we had this opportunity,” Reed said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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