TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is banning hyperscale data center development on tribally owned and trust land after a task force spent months studying how the projects could affect the tribe’s economy, environment and communities.

2 News Oklahoma first reported in February on the creation of the Principal Chief’s Data Center Task Force. The group conducted research, surveys and community outreach before releasing its final report.

WATCH: Cherokee Nation bans hyperscale data centers on tribally owned and trust land

Cherokee Nation bans hyperscale data centers on tribally owned and trust land

The report raised concerns about energy and water use, air quality, noise and light pollution, infrastructure and cultural resources. It also found that a large majority of Cherokee citizens surveyed do not support hyperscale data center construction within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the findings led the Nation to take a stronger position on future development.

“It’s clear that our Cherokee Nation Administration, Council, and citizens have serious concerns about the construction of hyperscale data centers on our tribal lands, which affect our resources and cultural lifeways,” Hoskin said.

The ban applies specifically to tribally owned and trust land.

For other land within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, the Nation said it will not consider supporting a hyperscale data center project unless developers consult with the tribe early, address cultural and natural resource concerns and include meaningful community input.

The task force also found that hyperscale data centers are expanding quickly across Oklahoma, but there is no consistent system for tracking new or proposed developments.

“We want these companies to know that we expect them to engage with us early and transparently, as these projects impact every Cherokee,” Hoskin said.

The report recommends continued monitoring of proposed projects, early consultation with the Cherokee Nation and stronger community outreach throughout the development process.

The Cherokee Nation said its new policy is intended to protect tribal lands and resources while ensuring the tribe has a voice in projects proposed elsewhere within the reservation.

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