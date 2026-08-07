TULSA, Okla. — After four years of talks and planning, a major transformation is getting underway at one of Tulsa’s most under-resourced neighborhoods.

City leaders met for a groundbreaking for the “Reimagination Project” at Fred Johnson Park, located at 61st and Riverside.

WATCH: Tulsa city officials break ground on $8.3M Johnson Park project:

Tulsa city officials break ground on $8.3M Johnson Park project

“The transformation you are going to see here is going to rival the best we have ever seen in our city,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.

Nichols, city councilors and others were on hand to celebrate the $8.3 million investment.

Councilor Carol Bush grew up in the area and says these improvements are not only crucial, but long overdue.

“Today is more than moving dirt,” she said. “It’s the start of a new beginning where families can gather, children can play and neighbors can connect.”

Improvements include:



New looped walking trail around the park perimeter.

New covered basketball court with lighting, skylights and bench seating.

New misting plaza outside the covered court, including mist poles and seating.

New lighted pickleball courts with shaded seating.

New baseball field with backstop.

New dog park with three enclosed areas for small, large and elderly & disabled dogs. The new dog park will include paved walking paths throughout, a water station, shaded seating, dog bone benches and dog play features.

New skate features at the southwest corner of the park, including a skate path, low skateable features and a specialty "TUL" ramp.

New playground featuring inclusive play features, towers, swings and in ground games (e.g. hopscotch, four square).

New splash pad adjacent to the playground.

New Portland Loo restroom.

New lighting along the walking trails, parking lot, sports courts and throughout the park. • New trees and landscaping, including berms along Riverside to create a barrier from the street.

The Fred Johnson Park reimagination project is supported through $3.125 million from Improve Our Tulsa 2, $5 million from Improve Our Tulsa 3, and an additional $200,000 for playground improvements, totaling $8,325,000.

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