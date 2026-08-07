TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a quadruple shooting early Friday morning that left 4 people injured, including one in critical condition.

The Tulsa Police Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. Officers found 2 males and 2 females shot, ranging in age from 16 to 23.

WATCH: 4 shot in Tulsa early Friday; one in critical condition:

4 shot in Tulsa early Friday; one in critical condition

TPD Captain Jeff Edwards said one person was in critical condition, but all four are expected to survive.

Investigators believe a single suspect carried out then shooting. A Tulsa police supervisor on scene said there were approximately 10 to 15 shell casings in the roadway.

"About an argument that had happened earlier in the day, he then produced a handgun and began firing at the group of individuals that had confronted him. By all indications, we think that he's fled the scene, but currently we're waiting on detectives to arrive, and we have the suspect's residence that's close by and we're applying for a search warrant at this time," said TPD Captain Jeff Edwards

Police arrested one person at the scene for obstruction. Officers placed the individual in handcuffs in front of a nearby home.

According to TPD, the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument earlier in the day, and those involved appear to know each other.

Belongings from one of the victims were left at the scene.

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