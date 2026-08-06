BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah superintendent Tanya Jones sat down with 2 News reporter Samson Tamijani to preview the many cosmetic and policy changes the district brings into 2026-27.
Jones also gave 2 News updates as of Aug. 3 on key improvements approved in the 2025 bond election.
WATCH: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year
Those include:
- Middle School restrooms and cafeteria – close to completion.
- High School restrooms and corridors – close to completion.
- Sequoyah Elementary School playground – asphalt removed, concrete trench drain, and site grading complete.
Jones
- High School PAC – Crews will begin installation of equipment and lighting “as it becomes available.”
- Heritage Canopy – Crews will install concrete footings for canopy structure.
Work on the middle school band room and storm shelter will happen in October or shortly after, she said.
Extended Interview: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year
Timeline for major projects, according to the superintendent:
To be completed Fall Semester 2026:
TMS bleachers
THS track
Heritage canopies
To be complete by August 2027:
Field house, bleachers with concessions, bathrooms, etc.
TMS band room/storm shelter, exterior renovation
Greenwood Hallway renovation
Cherokee hallway renovation
Sequoyah interior renovation
To be complete by December 2027:
STEM Center
New Wrestling Room
Additional locker room renovations and newly formed locker rooms
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