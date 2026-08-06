TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah superintendent Tanya Jones sat down with 2 News reporter Samson Tamijani to preview the many cosmetic and policy changes the district brings into 2026-27.

Jones also gave 2 News updates as of Aug. 3 on key improvements approved in the 2025 bond election.

WATCH: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

BACK TO SCHOOL: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

Those include:

- Middle School restrooms and cafeteria – close to completion.

- High School restrooms and corridors – close to completion.

- Sequoyah Elementary School playground – asphalt removed, concrete trench drain, and site grading complete.

Jones

- High School PAC – Crews will begin installation of equipment and lighting “as it becomes available.”

- Heritage Canopy – Crews will install concrete footings for canopy structure.

Work on the middle school band room and storm shelter will happen in October or shortly after, she said.

Extended Interview: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

Extended Interview: Tahlequah superintendent previews 2026-27 school year

Timeline for major projects, according to the superintendent:

To be completed Fall Semester 2026:

TMS bleachers

THS track

Heritage canopies

To be complete by August 2027:

Field house, bleachers with concessions, bathrooms, etc.

TMS band room/storm shelter, exterior renovation

Greenwood Hallway renovation

Cherokee hallway renovation

Sequoyah interior renovation

To be complete by December 2027:

STEM Center

New Wrestling Room

Additional locker room renovations and newly formed locker rooms

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