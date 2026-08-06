TULSA, Okla. — The Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa is currently undergoing restoration.

The 251-foot-tall structure’s spires are the main focus in the project. 2 News got an inside look at the construction progress.

WATCH: INSIDE LOOK: Tulsa’s Holy Family Cathedral spires restored

INSIDE LOOK: Tulsa’s Holy Family Cathedral spires restored

The cathedral has stood in Tulsa’s downtown for 112 years, but with that comes restorations along the way according to Executive Exteriors and the Holy Family Cathedral. The structure's highest points, which stand at 251 ft tall, are getting a makeover.

“This is built to last hopefully another hundred years unless a major tornado comes through," said Brandon Willis, project manager at Executive Exteriors. "How the guys installed the product, it's actually fastened into the framing behind the sheathing, so it should withstand significant wind.”

Willis says this first platform is over 100 feet in the air, but it allows the crew to work closely on the new copper siding for the cathedrals spires. However, the crew is actually able to access and work on the very top by climbing up even higher.

Senior project manager Edward "Eddie" Almaraz is one of those who endures the climb up each day.

“It’s very rewarding for everyone," Almaraz said. "Especially with the craftsman that they are, the coppersmiths, they are able to put their name on something that will be up there for a while on something historical that’s gonna be amazing, and be here for many years. We love doing that and we love putting our name on it.”

2 News got a closer look at the pieces that will be attached to the spires' corners. Each piece is made of steel, painted white and carried about 200 ft up.

Willis says the project should be completed this fall.

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