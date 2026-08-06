STILLWATER, Okla. — Rebuilding faith and trust in Payne County.

That’s what the newly elected district attorney says is his first priority.

WATCH: New Payne County District Attorney promises transparency amid controversy

New Payne County District Attorney promises transparency amid controversy

When Jesse Butler took a plea deal in a rape and strangulation case that led to no jail time, community outrage ensued.

Stillwater police release video of Jesse Butler's arrest

Butler and other cases led to the group, “Parents for Payne County,” a grand jury petition and the resignation of District Attorney Laura Thomas.

Jeremiah Gregory took over and told the Stillwater Frontier Rotary that he’s committed to fixing the office, and it begins with transparency.

For starters, he wants cameras in the courtroom, an online open records request form and routine press conferences.

“You have to have the guts to talk to people and be like, you know, that’s a difficult question, I’m going to answer it to the best of my ability,” he said. “Some elected officials try to avoid that. I am not going to.”

When it comes to Jesse Butler, Gregory said he is handing the case over to federal authorities. While he said it is a long shot due to jurisdiction, he thinks it is worth a try for the victims to get justice.

“I do know there is federal jurisdiction on one issue and it has to do with unconsented images,” he said.

2 News Oklahoma told you this week when Gregory fiercely stood up for Butler’s victims in court, when defense attorney Derek Chance hinted Butler was innocent. Butler pleaded no contest.

“That should not have happened,” he said. “They should not have had to go in there and listen to all of that garbage. That insincere, bloviating garbage. It is my job to speak for the victims, and if that makes people mad, I don’t care.”

As far as a grand jury investigation, Gregory proposes all out-of-state players come in for the most objective, neutral review of the office.

Gregory also said he wants to create a special victims unit and new crime task forces.

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