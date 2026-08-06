Tulsa-area schools respond as Oklahoma cyclosporiasis cases rise to 418

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its updated cyclosporiasis cases on August 4.

That number is now 418. 2 News checked with local schools to see if they’ll be doing anything differently. With school getting ready to start in the next few weeks, Owasso Public Schools said that because the "produce recall doesn’t affect their district, business is as usual."

Tulsa Public Schools said that "they have strict health and safety protocols" it follows with food handling and preparation and that they will continue staying in "contact with the health department for any additional guidance."

Broken Arrow Public Schools shared this statement from their produce supplier, Go Fresh:

Broken Arrow Public Schools Screenshot

According to the CDC, cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by produce being contaminated by fecal matter.

Since July 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports cases have nearly doubled each week.

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