Restore Hope Ministries hands out free school supplies for students

TULSA, Okla. — Restore Hope Ministries is working to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families in Tulsa County through its Project School Supplies program.

The nonprofit's goal this year is to serve 1,500 students, providing free, grade- specific school supplies. One of the families taking part is the Brahmankar's. Sarang, a Union parent, says it's a big help.

"It's very difficult to go outside sometimes and buy all these things as separate items," Brahmankar said. "It's like in one box we are getting so many things. This kind of stuff is like, giving them encouragement, and that's good."

Sharon Catalano with Restore Hope says the mission behind Project School Supplies started more than 30 years ago.

"To be able to provide a little bit of relief of that burden from families, we love doing it," Catalano said.

Younger students get to fill their own backpacks with supplies. Items distributed include markers, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, and scissors. Catalano said the reaction from the children is what keeps the staff motivated.

"The kids when they walk through to see the joy on their face and hey, can I carry my box? Can I carry my backpack? It just, it really is a great thing," Catalano said. "We love being a part of their school year and seeing the kids come in and get those items. It really brings a joy to all of us on staff."

Here are the remaining days and times for Project School Supplies, all taking place at their main campus at 2960 Charles Page Boulevard, Tulsa, OK 74127.

August 6: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00pm

August 7: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00pm

August 8: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Catalano says if you can't make it out, the organization will still help families in need.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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