'IT'S CONCERNING': Coweta man faces child sexual abuse charges in court

COWETA, Okla. — A Coweta man is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. this morning on multiple child sexual abuse charges filed last month.

According to the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office, Chad Martin is facing charges after Coweta police searched his home in early June following a crisis call. The charges include 2 counts of child sexual abuse, 2 counts of child exploitation, and felony forcible sodomy.

A Wagoner County affidavit alleges Martin sexually abused a minor family member.

Court documents reveal officers discovered multiple nude or partially nude images of children on Martin's phone, including several of the alleged victim.

The case shocked Martin's quiet Coweta neighborhood. A neighbor, whose name is being withheld for privacy, said the allegations are disturbing.

"It's concerning that we've got a follow-up fire that happened shortly after Chad Martin had bailed himself out of jail following the charges and then the following day his home catches on fire? I hear that it's reported that it was an accident."

"The timing and the coincidence and all that surrounds the accident is peculiar and I hope that there's a deep dive into the investigation."

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with forensic analysis at the request of Coweta police, according to the Wagoner County's Assistant District Attorney's office.

The Wagoner County District Attorney's Office expects one or two preliminary hearings in this case if they can receive all the information for this case by today's court date.

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