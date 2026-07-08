Fire destroys Coweta home of man charged with rape, child exploitation

COWETA, Okla. — Three fire departments battled a house fire in Coweta that destroyed the home of a man facing serious criminal charges.

The home belongs to Chad Martin, who was charged on July 2 with sexual abuse, child exploitation, and rape.

Coweta Fire Department Chief Woodward confirmed the fire was accidental and said crews know the cause but are not yet sharing specifics. The house is considered a total loss.

The Coweta Fire Department called for backup from Broken Arrow and Oak Grove fire departments as crews fought the flames. In all, 25 firefighters responded. Summer heat and the property's location made it difficult for crews to get their equipment into position — and at one point, crews ran out of water. Neighbors brought additional water to keep the operation going.

Neighbor Kaytlan Rice said she and others rushed to the home when they saw it engulfed in flames.

"It's just not making sense, but thankfully, another neighbor saw the fire and called 911. We rushed into the house because the front door was unlocked - we wanted to make sure no one was inside, because they have dogs. We wanted to make sure that the dogs were not inside."

No injuries were reported. 2 News is still working to obtain Martin's court affidavit as his case moves forward.

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