STRANDED: Broken elevator at Tulsa apartment impacts disabled, elderly

TULSA, Okla. — An elevator modernization project at a Tulsa Housing Authority complex left many elderly and disabled residents stranded in their apartments for days, unable to reach groceries or make it to doctor's appointments.

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Hewgley Terrace is an 8-story apartment complex run by the Tulsa Housing Authority, located near S. Lawton and W. 7th Street in downtown Tulsa. Many who live there are elderly or disabled, some in wheelchairs, and depend on the building's two elevators.

When the elevators repeatedly broke down during a modernization project, residents emailed copies of out-of-order signs and called the Problem Solvers for help.

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Lisa Ramona Bryant said her bad knees make taking the stairs a painful challenge.

"I live on the 5th floor," Bryant said.

Resident Susanne wrote that the situation had gone on far too long.

"Elevators been out for a week at Hewgley Terrace apartments. There is a lot of people in wheelchairs and elderly that cannot get out," Susanne said.

Erik said he is in a wheelchair and described the toll the outage has taken on neighbors like him.

"I am a tenant on the 4th floor at Hewgley Apartments. I'm in a wheelchair. You have people in wheelchairs that cannot get out to go to doctor's appointments ... we need some help," Erik said.

Sharon said management has not shown enough urgency.

"We have been without elevator service... we have handicapped people here. Management seems not to be that interested since they don't live here they don't have to put up with how do we get these people up and down the stairs," Sharon said.

Jameie, whose brother lives at the complex, said the situation grew even more alarming when someone became trapped inside one of the elevators.

"Most of the seniors that live there have some type of disability or handicap. The elevator has been down for 7-8 days. Some of them are in wheelchairs, walkers etc. They have not fixed it yet. They tried to fix it the other day, and someone got stuck in the elevator, and the fire department had to come out to get them out. I tried to call the Tulsa Housing Authority, and no one called me back," Jameie said.

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2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Tulsa Housing Authority, asking to see the elevator problem firsthand, but was told the building is private property and that could not be accommodated.

In a statement, the Tulsa Housing Authority said, "Hewgley Terrace is in the process of undergoing renovations, including modernization of the elevator system. Working with our contracted elevator service company, TK Elevator, we planned for only one elevator to be operational during the repair period. Notices were given to residents to make them aware of the limited elevator capacity during that timeframe," the statement said.

"When TK shut down the single elevator car, both elevators stopped working. Their installers have been working to get one of the elevators operational since that time. With both elevators nonoperational, a fire watch is required. We are grateful to the Tulsa Fire Department for working with us to ensure our residents are safe while the elevators are not functioning," the statement said.

The authority said its Social Services department has been visiting residents with mobility challenges to ensure their needs are met, and that property management is on-site to assist with any issues.

"The elevators have worked intermittently for several days, but have not worked consistently. TK technicians remain onsite, working to get at least one of the elevators operational. It is our priority to get the elevators working again, and then to modernize the electrical systems to ensure they remain functional in the future," the statement said.

Bryant said she questions whether the project was handled correctly from the start.

"All this time that they're trying to fix the, the old elevators, they could have been putting in a new elevator," Bryant said.

This story will be updated when both elevators are back in service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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