Bristow woman gets help from 2 News after tree-trimming incident

BRISTOW, Okla. — Karen Teague raises fainting goats and other livestock on her farm on a hill in Creek County near Bristow.

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"Recently, my fence line was damaged by the contractors that OG&E had hired, and I can't seem to get a hold of anybody at OG&E and they need to know they're damaging people's fences," Teague said.

Tree trimming crews cut down all the big oak trees along her fence line and chopped back smaller trees to keep them out of the overhead power lines. Trimming is done to help protect against trees hitting the lines and causing power outages.

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The damage to Teague’s fence left a hole that let her goats get out of their pasture several times by hopping through it to wander on the road. Once, the goats wandered all the way down to the next farm. Teague told 2 News Oklahoma she also worries the hole could let predators like coyotes into the pasture.

Only an 8-foot section of the wire fencing was damaged, but Teague says that's still a costly fix. Wire fencing only comes in 150- and 300-foot rolls.

"A 150 ft roll is almost $400, and that's money I don't have,” Teague said

That price also doesn't include the cost of installation.

Teague told 2 News Oklahoma she believes the fix should be straightforward. She wants OG&E to make repairs.

"I just want something made right, you, you break something, you fix it. It's the way I was brought up," Teague said.

2 News reached out to OG&E, the company responded:

We’re sorry this customer had a difficult time navigating the phone system. Customers may push zero at any time to talk to a person on our Customer Service Line. OG&E

Teague told 2 News after we reached out OG&E called her to say a work order has been submitted to fix the fence within the next couple of weeks.

When it's done, 2 News will update this story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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