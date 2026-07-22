One elevator at Hewgley Terrace back in service after both being out for nearly a month

TULSA, Okla. — A big sigh of relief for people living in the Hewgley Terrace Apartments in downtown Tulsa.

For nearly a month, the Tulsa Housing Authority building didn't have working elevators. Late Tuesday, elevator inspectors signed off on repair work done to one of the cars.

Mobility-challenged people living in Hewgley Terrace Apartments in downtown Tulsa said broken elevators left many of them stranded in their units for nearly a month, unable to get down to street level to go to doctor's appointments or go grocery shopping for themselves.

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The 8-story Tulsa Housing Authority building is home to many elderly and disabled residents.

Lisa Ramona Bryant, a 5th-floor tenant with bad knees, said she makes a painful trip down and back up the stairs once each morning to briefly walk her dog.

She told 2 News Oklahoma many of her neighbors are unable to go up and down stairs.

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"It's sad because there's a lot of people in wheelchairs," Bryant said.

A man living on the 4th floor contacted 2 News Oklahoma by email and described the impact on his neighbors.

"You have people in wheelchairs that cannot get out to go to doctor's appointments ... we need some help," Erik said.

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Tenants said the building's two elevators worked intermittently before a modernization project on them began nearly a month ago.

The Tulsa Housing Authority told 2 News it planned to take one elevator out of service while working on the other. But Ginny Hensley with THA told 2 News when TK Elevators took one car offline, both elevators stopped working.

Since then, residents said they got occasional updates about the elevators. They want more frequent updates. Many said they rely on updates from 2 News because it gets information they don't hear directly from THA.

As the wait for repairs drags on, Bryant said neighbors stepped up to help each other.

"One of the residents here and the Walmart person had to carry my groceries all the way up to here," Bryant said.

She also credited building staff for checking in on residents.

"They've been real helpful, the maintenance people and the property managers. They come up and check on everybody on the different floors," Bryant said.

But Bryant said what residents really want is for the elevators to be back in service so they can once again come and go on their own.

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Late Tuesday afternoon, THA distributed fliers saying one elevator passed inspection and is back in service. Now work moves forward on the the second elevator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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