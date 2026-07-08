UNDER INVESTIGATION: Fire destroys Coweta man's house after he's charged with abuse

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Fire and Police responded to a house fire near East 114th and South 282nd the evening of July 7.

CPD said the house is the listed address for Chad Martin, who is facing charges of child sexual abuse.

Police said no one was home, there were no injuries, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials say the house is expected to be a total loss.

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