OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police have arrested Amy Hunter and allege that Hunter embezzled over $55,000 from Morrow Elementary’s PTO board, where she was the former president.

These suspicions began after police say Hunter allegedly wrote a check for a new playground and it bounced in July of 2024. That's when Morrow Elementary principal, Tyler Martin took her concerns to Owasso Police, according to the affidavit.

WATCH: POLICE: Ex-Owasso PTO president allegedly spent school funds on travel, shopping

Owasso embezzlement arrest

I reached out to the Morrow Elementary PTO board and received no response after calling, messaging, and even sending an email. I also reached out to Hunter and received no response.

Owasso Police Capt. Nick Boatman says investigators are working as quickly as they can.

"These detectives are having to go through line by line," Boatman said. "Every transaction, every bank, every vendor or user, and that takes so much time. After $55,000 they were like what does it matter, we could get all the way to $160,000 and it doesn't change the charge any.”

Arrest records allege Hunter made 978 unauthorized purchases from May 2020 to December 2024, totaling nearly $120,000.

Police say purchases ranged from travel to online shopping. Hunter has since been removed from the pto board and bonded out of jail on Monday. Hunter will also be arraigned in Tulsa County District Court on July 9, 2026 at 9 a.m.

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