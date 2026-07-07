BEAT THE HEAT: City resources for how to cool off in the heat

TULSA, Okla — Oklahoma is experiencing hot temperatures this week, with the City of Tulsa having already set up some cooling shelters for those needing a bit of extra help with staying out of the sun.

The locations are closer to downtown, with areas like east Tulsa not having any nearby.

East Tulsa residents like Samuel Arechiga told 2 News having a cooling center nearby would be a big help.

"I have never heard of a cooling shelter, but I mean it would be nice," he said.

“We're all trying to get by," he said. "Helping people like that are on the streets that are hot, bottled water, stuff like that.”

However, the city confirmed to 2 News that those in need of help during extreme temperatures can reach out to organizations like Housing Solutions that help unhoused neighbors get to a safe place.

In this way, people can ask for help no matter what part of the city they are in.

For families looking for a fun way to cool off, the city has opened its community pools at McClure Park, Lacy Park, Reed Park, Whiteside Park and Chamberlain Park.

The city has also provided a list of the hours and days the pools are open so that families can beat the heat while on a budget.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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