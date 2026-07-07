APPEAL FILED: Inola lawmaker pushes back on PSO rate increases

An Inola lawmaker has filed an additional appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, urging justices to intervene after the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved utility bill increases.

State Rep. Tom Gann believes that OCC's decision to raise rates is unlawful, and has joined two other lawmakers and hundreds of Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers in pushing back against the increase.

Gann filed his 12th appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court last month after PSO initially asked for a $600 million rate increase. This would raise the average consumer's bill by $25 a month.

2 News Oklahoma reported last month that a deal between Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and PSO resulted in an average increase of $2.45 a month on the average bill.

That increase went into effect on July 1.

Gann believes that PSO is preparing to power several new industrial customers, including proposed data centers across Green Country and the proposed smelter in Inola.

Oklahoma AG: Proposed smelting project 'doesn't belong' in Inola

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While the OCC had deadlines scheduled for people to leave public comments, Gann claims that people didn't know about the option until the deadline had passed.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has not yet ruled on any of the related cases.

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