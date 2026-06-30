'Again?' PSO announces rate increase while Attorney General celebrates rate settlement

BIXBY, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced a temporary rate increase that would add an average of $11 a month to customer bills.

The increase, set to go into effect July 1, is part of the process PSO goes through when rate cases are filed with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The company's initial ask was $25 a month.

Lacy Godwin, a PSO customer who lives in Bixby, gave 2 News her initial reaction to the company's announcement.

"My first thought was, again? Like, are we seriously doing this?" Godwin said. "It seemed like last year there was a hike, and the year before there was a hike."

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn said the increase is tied to infrastructure investments.

"Really this is recovering costs for investments that we've made to serve customers, things like smart grid technology that reduces outages, reduces the number of outages and the length of outages," Rahn said.

Godwin said she is especially worried about family members on fixed incomes.

"That's a lot of money for them to spend each month or for a year," Godwin said. "She's got her own bills to pay. She's got rent to pay, and that keeps going up. We have groceries that are more expensive, everything is more expensive. So why am I having to worry about her keeping her house cool?"

She also expressed concern about the timing of the increase, with the hottest stretch of the year approaching. Rahn said the timing is procedural, not intentional.

"Interim rates typically take place 180 days after the filing, which was in January, so, or 180 days or 6 months later, the interim rates are being implemented," Rahn said.

Hours after talking with PSO and Godwin, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced a settlement with PSO on the $25 monthly increase. Under the settlement, the average increase will now be $2.45 a month.

PSO sent this statement:

"This agreement shows how the regulatory process brings different groups together to review PSO's request and work toward an outcome that balances customer affordability with the need to provide safe, reliable electric service. The proposed settlement reflects a lower overall amount than PSO originally requested and includes several adjustments and credits that reduce the impact on customer bills. As a result, if the settlement is approved, the final bill impact for customers would be lower than the interim rate impact that is still scheduled to begin July 1."

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