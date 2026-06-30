Oklahomans react to Supreme Court decision to uphold birthright citizenship

TULSA, Okla. — The Supreme Court ended its term with several major rulings this morning. The justices knocked down President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, leaving in place the more than a century-long understanding that anyone born in the United States is a U.S. citizen, even if that child’s parents are not.

Despite the ruling, the president is continuing to take aim at birthright citizenship -- calling on Congress to do away with it. In a social media post, he says the high court's decision can be rectified through legislation and with his support. Trump called the Supreme Court's ruling, quote, "too bad for our country."

We also want to know what the everyday Oklahoman thinks about the ruling. The Supreme Court's decision to uphold birthright citizenship is being felt across Tulsa — including at the YWCA. It's a nonprofit serving women and families -- and where immigrants turn for guidance on their path to U.S. citizenship.

YWCA senior director of programs Molly Bryant was watching the live stream of the ruling Tuesday morning.

“I mean it impacts kind of how the immigrant community feels and their sense of belonging," Bryant said. "So, I think that this decision was really political and it was less about the legal precedent and more about question of who belongs and who is considered and American.”

While the ruling will affect all of America, it specifically hit home for Elham Kucirek, an immigrant from Iran and mother of 2 boys.

“Getting permission, you know, and having citizenship is their right, and I’m happy that they can continue their right," Kucirek said.

This ruling puts an end to immigrant parents' worrying that their children, even though born in the U.S., could face deportation.

“I’m proud to be a U.S. citizen now, but I think everyone deserves to have this feeling," Kucirek said.

Kucirek now works as a refugee health supervisor at the YWCA — helping others the same way she was once helped. She hopes the ruling gives other immigrant families the sense of security and belonging she now feels.

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