TPD: 2 killed in crash on Gilcrease Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were killed in a fatal crash on the Gilcrease Expressway near North Lewis Avenue.
TPD said a Toyota SUV went off the road and struck an overpass at a high speed, then caught on fire.
Police said both passengers in the SUV, an adult and a child, died in the vehicle.
TPD is asking drivers to find another route as the Gilcrease Expressway from Lewis eastbound is closed.
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