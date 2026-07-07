TULSA, Okla. — Former Rhema Bible Church co-pastor Craig Hagin pleaded no contest Tuesday to reduced charges in an animal cruelty case that led to his removal from church leadership.

What began as felony animal cruelty charges ended with two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace for Hagin, according to Tulsa County Court records.

WATCH: Former Rhema Bible Church co-pastor charges reduced to misdemeanor in animal cruelty case

Former Rhema Bible Church co-pastor charges reduced to misdemeanor in animal cruelty case

The charges stem from an investigation where 25 cats and dogs were found living in Hagin's home. Tulsa Police and Tulsa Animal Services conducted the investigation, and the city says the Hagin's surrendered all the animals.

TPD arrests Rhema Bible Church co-pastor and wife on animal cruelty complaints

Hagin's wife, Mia, who operated an animal rescue in Bixby, received the same sentence after also pleading no contest to reduced misdemeanor charges, court records show.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler shared a statement with 2 News following Hagin's hearing.

“Mr. Craig Hagin pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of Disturbing the Peace for improperly using a residence as a kennel that neglected several animals. He will pay fine penalties and must complete a Benchmark Animal Rehabilitation Curriculum (BARC) program that educates individuals on animal cruelty prevention.



I have long fought for a separate version of Oklahoma’s animal cruelty law - one which addresses situations like this case, where cruelty and malicious intent were not present - but where elements of neglect were present. I am grateful for the efforts of Tulsa’s animal welfare community to discover and investigate cases like this so animals may be protected. Obviously, the ramifications for Pastor Hagin have been significant. We arrived at a mutually acceptable disposition which fairly addressed the facts which existed that evening when law enforcement was summoned to his residence.”

Amid the legal case, Hagin was removed from his leadership role at Rhema Bible Church on June 3. His parents, who are leaders at the church, shared a statement with their congregation explaining the decision.

Local News 'Not the first time' Rhema leaders share information about Craig Hagin KJRH Digital

"Craig had been living a life we did not see," his parents said. "It was conduct we could not reconcile with the son and the leader we believed him to be, and frankly conduct we could not imagine he was capable of. He hid this from us. He was living a double life."

As part of his sentence, Hagin must:



Complete Benchmark Animal Rehabilitation Curriculum to educate him on animal cruelty prevention

Pay court fines

Court records indicate the state was not opposed to a complete expungement for Craig Hagin.

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