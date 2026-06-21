Rhema Bible Church leaders share new information about Craig Hagin removal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rhema Bible Church has released a statement with more information regarding the removal of Craig Hagin as Chief Operating Officer.

Rhema announced Hagin would no longer serve as COO on June 7, saying the leadership team "became aware of separate and credible information regarding conduct inconsistent with the standards expected of those serving in ministry leadership."

Previous Coverage>>> RHEMA BIBLE CHURCH: Craig Hagin out as Chief Operating Officer

On June 21, Rhema released a new statement, signed by Kenneth and Lynette Hagin, Craig's parents, providing more information on what prompted Craig's removal, and how they handled incidents prior to June 7.

In the post, church leaders said, "When we returned from overseas ministry travel early this month, we were presented with documented evidence of conduct on Craig's part that was wholly inconsistent with the standard we hold for those in ministry leadership, with the values of this organization, and with the son and the leader we believed him to be."

The Hagins went on to say they reviewed that information and acted immediately, removing him from his role as COO.

Later in the post, leaders said, "We want to be honest with you about something more. This was not the first time that serious questins about Craig's personal conduct had been raised." They go on to say they counseled Hagin and his wife at that time and thought the issues were resolved.

The post continued, and the Hagins reaffirmed the church's purpose, saying "Rhema was not built on any man or woman. It was built on the Word of God, and the Word of God does not change."

The Hagins thanked the community for their prayers, faithfulness, and patience.

You can read the full statement here.

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