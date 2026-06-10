RHEMA BIBLE CHURCH: Craig Hagin out as Chief Operating Officer

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — In a Facebook post, June 7, Rhema Bible Church ended Chief Operating Officer Craig Hagin's employment and association with the ministry.

The church said Hagin is no longer authorized to serve, speak, or act on behalf of Rhema Bible Church.

Rhema said their leadership team "became aware of separate and credible information regarding conduct inconsistent with the standards expected of those serving in ministry leadership."

In a separate incident, Hagin was placed on a sabbatical following charges of animal cruelty in March 2026.

In April, Mia Hagin, the wife of Rhema Bible Church co-pastor Craig Hagin, has pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges.

Judge April Seibert accepted Hagin's plea and reduced her charges to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace. Hagin must also take classes as part of her sentence and pay a $100 fine per count.

Craig Hagin is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 7.

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