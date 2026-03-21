TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call to a South Tulsa home; where they found 25 cats and dogs inside.

Police arrested Craig and Mia Hagin. Craig is the co-pastor of Rhema Bible Church. Mia runs an animal rescue in Bixby.

WATCH: TPD arrests Rhema Bible Church co-pastor and wife on animal cruelty complaints

TPD arrests Rhema Bible Church co-pastor and wife on animal cruelty complaints

Police called in Tulsa Animal Services to help with the investigation. A city spokesperson said the Hagins surrendered the animals.

All of this started from a tip on the evening of March 19.

“Just pay attention to your surroundings and if you see something that you think is a potential situation that we need to investigate, just let us know,” Sherri Carrier, director of Tulsa Animal Services, said.

Several attempts to reach the Hagins were unsuccessful.

“I just think that some people, sometimes have good intentions that … they get into a situation that becomes overwhelming, may not know what to do, or choose not to do something about it,” Carrier said.

When 2 News spoke with Carrier, at least one of the animals was getting medical treatment. The others were still under evaluation. Carrier says these kinds of cases are popping up more often.

“I don’t think it’s rare,” Carrier said, “We’ve seen a rise in the situations where we’re having to investigate more.”

2 News listened to Jim Haney adopting two dogs from TAS. None of the above story came as a surprise to him.

“It’s heartbreaking. Every time me and my wife would come in here, because there are so many dogs. And a lot of them get put down,” Haney said.

At press time, neither Craig nor Mia Hagin faced charges related to this case.

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