GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool Public Schools plans to provide an update to parents on multiple safety upgrades across every campus, including new security cameras, improved intercom systems, a student bus tracking system and bulletproof film on school windows.

Superintendent Curtis Layton said the school received funding through multiple grants to put the upgrades in motion.

WATCH: Glenpool schools announces safety upgrades:

Glenpool schools announces safety upgrades

"Most everything we're doing is because it came from feedback from our parents and our community," Layton said.

Among the most visible changes: four bond projects currently active across the district, including an upgraded press box and an addition to the high school. But Layton said the most significant work happens behind the scenes.

With new technology, students will swipe in and out of buses, giving the district the ability to track their location at any time. Schools are also getting upgraded intercom systems and a digital map of each building to make response times quicker for police.

"If there's a 911 call, it'll communicate directly with law enforcement where that's coming from," Layton said.

The school plans to add bulletproof film to windows near the entrance of every school building in the district.

"What we've found in these situations is that every obstacle you can put in place just allows more time for law enforcement to get there," Layton said.

"We still want it to look like a school. But we also know in today's world, we have to take perfect safety precautions," Layton said.

Melissa Reed, a Glenpool graduate who now teaches in the district and has her own children in the district, said the upgrades give her peace of mind.

"We're going to do whatever we can to make sure that they get to go home to their parents is what I tell them. I've thought about that a lot, and what I would want for a classroom that my own kid is in, and what I would do for them," Reed said.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather raise my kids and have them be a part of this community," Reed said.

The parent meeting is scheduled for May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the upper elementary school cafeteria. Layton said the meeting gives parents an opportunity to learn about the upgrades and ask questions in a public setting.

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