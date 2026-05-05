COWETA, Okla. — Coweta police chief Mike Bell will soon begin an investigation into each of the Coweta city councilors and city manager Julie Casteen.

Since leaders released plans for a data center in Coweta, which was scrapped, a vocal group of citizens started speaking out against the council and Casteen.

WATCH: INVESTIGATION: Coweta police chief Bell will investigate councilors, city manager

INVESTIGATION: Coweta police chief Bell will investigate councilors, city manager

During the council’s May 4 meeting, neighbors like Jimmy Rothrock questioned leaders responsiveness to emails.

“Is this just an honor system, like y’all can respond if you want to, or ignore us if you choose?” Rothrock asked.

“If I didn’t answer at my job – I know this is only a part-time job to you – however, I probably wouldn’t have a job,” another neighbor added.

During the April 6 council meeting, several citizens called for Casteen's firing.

Those citizens accused Casteen of acting in bad faith; especially with respect to the data center.

During the May 4 meeting, the council authorized Bell to begin a formal investigation into the council and Cateen. The council outlined its expectations for Bell in a letter.

“I’ve had no citizens come into the police department to report a crime. I need somebody to come in and do that. Well, [this letter] is my way of fixing that,” Bell said.

Bell will investigate five allegations related to each of the councilors and the city manager.

Real estate activities and licensing compliance.

The use of non-disclosure agreements and open records compliance.

Bribery and/or illegal transactions.

Misappropriating public funds.

Conduct that could discredit the city.

Councilors struck one aspect of the investigation: possible harrassment to minor children, at the request of Vice Mayor Jeremy Barnett.

“I would rather to initiate that inveistgation as dad or husband, not as a member of this,” Barnett said.

The council directed Bell to provide periodic updates to the investigation, and write a formal report at the end. He will then reccomend any further action, if needed.

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