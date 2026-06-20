TULSA, Okla — This year's Juneteenth Festivities have officially kicked off in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

Guests all said they are grateful for the chance to celebrate, and hope everyone does so safely.

WATCH: Juneteenth festivities commence with added safety measures:

Juneteenth festivities commence with added safety measures

To ensure that, leaders implemented some new security measures this year, to provide more safety for guests after concerns were raised about last year's shooting:



A fence was installed around the festival’s perimeter

Guests were required to register to make it in to the celebration

Guests need to be cleared through a new security checkpoint for entry

Related Coverage>>> Juneteenth festival returns with new safety measures after 2025 shooting

Alexis and Emmanuel Palmer decided to come out to celebrate with their children.

“We just like to come to Juneteenth as a family to kind of just celebrate the emancipation of freed slaves," said Alexis. "We just like to enjoy our culture and be surrounded by like-minded people, and it's just a lot of fun.”

Emmanuel echoed the sentiment, saying he was happy to be able to partake in family-friendly activities.

“Community is important," he said. "Just as we continue to grow on this as a community, and we grow from the tragedy that happened last year. It can only get bigger and bigger.”

Tiffany Walton was one of the vendors at the festival.

She’s the owner of “Kountry Queenz” and said she’s honored to cater the celebration with her refreshing juices and snacks.

“Every year, everybody comes together and they celebrate that celebration of just life," she said. "Everybody getting together, black entrepreneurs, minority entrepreneurs, and just trying to make a change, music, having fun.”

Speaking of music, musical artist Vince Gibbs was also at the festival.

He told 2 News his new single "Sooner or Later" would be accompanied by line dancing at the festival and was excited to get in on the fun.

“I just hope to see everybody enjoying themselves, having a great time," he said. "Everybody getting along, no fighting, nothing crazy, and have some good food and some good drinks.”

The festivities will continue on through June 21.

For more info on how to get involved, you can visit Tulsa's official Juneteenth website to register.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --