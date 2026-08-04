Islamic Society of Tulsa, CAIR sue BA over mosque denial

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of Tulsa are suing the City of Broken Arrow, calling their decision to deny a proposed mosque discrimination.

“This is not a Broken Arrow matter; this is an American matter. Freedom of religion, respect for diverse religion has been basic to this country since the very founding.", said former Tulsa Mayor Roger Randle.

For background, BA city council denied a proposed mosque in city limits earlier this year, citing feasibility concerns.

IST leaders say the proposed mosque is on land they have owned for more than a decade and have been clear about their intent to build a new house of worship all the while.

“None of us wanted to be here announcing a lawsuit. We wanted to build a place of worship for our community members who already live and contribute to the fabric of Broken Arrow.", said Aslam Syed project leader on the Broken Arrow project.

Leaders say the mosque would serve more than 200 families who already live in BA and have to commute to Tulsa every day for worship at an already overcrowded building.

Attorneys with CAIR pointed to other developments near IST's land — Harvest Church and Aspen Creek Villas — approved before and after their denial, around the same size as the proposed mosque.

Aslam Syed, project leader on the Broken Arrow project, says he believes their proposal should have been treated fairly.

“We faced the difficult choice whether we would accept this decision and move on or ask the courts to review it. We chose the latter — not because we seek conflict or division and certainly not because we want to be in litigation with our neighbors or our city. We are here because courts exist to ensure the law is applied fairly, that constitutional rights are protected and that all people are treated equally."

CAIR’s litigation director Gadeir Abbas says this is an issue of discrimination, but also a violation of the First Amendment.

“The protection that they sketched out for us a couple hundred years ago, that’s the protection that the Islamic Society of Tulsa is invoking today. To protect their right to use their land to practice their faith, so all of our freedom to practice any faith is ensured.”

Attorneys say they're hopeful the city changes course, but even if litigation does continue, IST says their goal to build a mosque on the land they own in Broken Arrow remains.

2 News Oklahoma's Marly Gatewood went to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting where the council met in executive session August 3 to get answers from the city.

City officials say, on the advice of counsel, they will not comment further while the federal investigation is ongoing.

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