Owasso man arrested on 7 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso man is behind bars facing multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material following a months-long investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

54-year-old Jason Dean Poledouris was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple cybertips about possible child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say Poledouris had accumulated 20 cybertips against him.

Documents say Poledouris possessed hundreds of images, distributed several, and engaged in online conversations about sexual acts with children.

On July 30, Tulsa County District Court issued a felony warrant for Poledouris on seven counts related to child sexual abuse material. The next day, he was arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including Owasso Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and law enforcement agencies in California.

Owasso resident Debbie Green said the arrest was unsettling.

"It bothers me a lot considering the way the internet is now. I have a granddaughter that's 13, and she's on it all the time, and so I'm always telling her to be careful what she does," Green said.

Green said the case is a reminder of the dangers children face online.

"You hear about it more nowadays, and it's just terrible... I used to post pictures of my grandkids on the Internet until I found out that they can upload like that and then do what they want with them, and so it's sad. Our kids are being victimized all the time," Green said.

Green also expressed gratitude toward investigators.

"Thank you so much for your hard work. There's a lot of people that really appreciate it out here, moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles," Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --