'Everything’s so expensive now’: North Tulsa non-profit giving out free resources to underserved community

Stored Goodness, IncTULSA, Okla — is a non-profit based in north Tulsa.

It’s starting up a community market for our neighbors who may not be able to access resources like food, or even information.

The latest market that was hosted at O'Brien Park happened July 31, but it won't be the last.

Veronda Mason said she was more than grateful to attend her first community market.

She said word got around from her friends about the market who had gone before, and it was easily accessible to her.

“It helps a lot because groceries and everything's so expensive now," she said. "This right here, puts food on people's tables. A lot of them don't even have the money to get any.”

2 News also spoke to the Executive Director, Montoyria Jones.

She said she’s planning to hold the community markets more frequently, with the next one including a backpack giveaway as students get ready to head back to school.

It’s set to kick off August 15th.

"This is pretty much considered a dead zone, just from the feedback that I'm getting from the community," she said. "By us opening up this outlet to this side of the community, it's very important because some people, they're walking to our events."

She also wants to expand the markets by including more items for families, like baby formula and diapers.

She said this renewed market stems from a past program she organized that provided people with pre-packaged boxes.

Now, people can come in and "shop" for their own families.

"It's important because it's not a one size fits all," said Jones. "This is something over the three years that we've been doing that the community have voiced to us, and so we deliver."

Patricia Kimbrough not only participated in the community market, she's part of the team that helped to organize it.

"Most of us is on fixed incomes, so we kind of start struggling at the end of the month," she said. "By Stored Goodness doing the things that they do throughout the month, they're helping us at the end."

The next community market is set to be held August 15th at O'Brien Park. The one after that is set to be held August 27th, with each one starting at 5pm.

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