Mayes County approves new fire department dispatch protocols

MAYES CO., Okla — Mayes County commissioners officially approved a new set of dispatch protocols for the fire department.

I’m Isabel Flores with 2 News Oklahoma.

I found out more about the new protocols and how these new rules aim to promote safety and clear up some miscommunication.

Erik Dickover is the executive director of MESTA, the dispatch company responsible for handling calls.

He said the new protocols being put in place help to set up a system of severity, prioritizing calls having to do with injuries like Cardiac Arrest or Childbirth.

The full list can be seen below:



Breathing Problems Cardiac Arrest Chest Pain Childbirth Choking Hemorrhage/Lacerations Inaccessible Incident/Other Entrapment (Non-Vehicular) Overdose Stabbing/GSW/Penetrating Trauma Stroke (CVA) Traffic (MVA) Trauma Unconscious/Fainting (Near)

Dickover said everything being done is to help keep as many resources available as possible while also keeping everyone safe.

“It’s just trying to make it a clear communication, making sure the resources are going where they need to, and that we’re not overutilizing what they have," said Dickover. "The worst thing we need is having them on the northside of town on a stubbed toe- and then a cardiac arrest goes out five miles away on the other side of town.”

He did say during a meeting in June, live alerts were thought to have been feasible, but unfortunately, in July, it was seen as something that wouldn't be able to happen due to lack of resources and time.

Mayor of Spavinaw, Amanda Miller, said she originally heard that fire departments would not send out a unit even if requested, but Dickover said that is not the case.

The fire department will never deny a resident a visit, even if it doesn’t meet the 13-item priority list.

Still, Miller said she is still a bit skeptical about the new system, especially regarding resources.

She said there's only five ambulance for the whole county that are usually getting used for long-distance transports, but each city has fire departments, which could respond to more calls.

“The concerns are that it relies on a lot of variables to get someone out to respond when you have a phone call," she said. "The initial question is ‘we’re gonna run through a 13-point checklist,’ but you’re gonna run through that checklist with a caller who is distress, or in a stressful moment.”

She also wanted to make in known that Spavinaw didn't have a say in approving the new protocols, but it still hoping for the best.

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