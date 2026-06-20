Eight people hurt after truck drives into Broken Arrow diner

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said eight people were taken to local hospitals after they were injured when a truck drove into the Oneta Station Diner in Broken Arrow the morning of June 20.

Officers said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on June 20. The diner is located near 241st East avenue and Highway 51 in Broken Arrow.

One of the people injured is in critical condition, according to police. Two of the injured people were children.

Police said preliminary investigations found no indication the accident was intentional. No one has been arrested.

2 News has a crew heading to the scene to get more information. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

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