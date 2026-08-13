BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow woman has been hand-sewing pillowcases for children in local hospitals for more than 10 years.

Jann Berg volunteers with the nonprofit Ryan’s Case for Smiles. The nonprofit operates across the U.S. and uses volunteers to hand-sew and donate pillowcases to sick children in hospitals in their communities.

WATCH: BA woman spreads comfort to hospitalized children one pillowcase at a time

Broken Arrow woman spreads comfort to hospitalized children one pillowcase at a time

“Well, when I retired a few years ago, I was bored," Berg said. "Well, I scrapbooked too, but I wanted something else to do. And I had sewn all through my years of school, and my mom had taught me to sew. So, I was looking one day and saw this Ryan’s Case for Smiles and thought, ‘Well, I can make a pillowcase.’”

Berg showed 2 News around her home, where she sews pillowcases and even creates kits for other volunteers to sew them too — all for free. Berg says she uses donations and even her own money to purchase the fabric.

“Well, it just really warms my heart," Berg said. "I know the kids are hurting in there. You know, some kids are by themselves most of the day. Their parents just have to work, and the kids are there. They have some comfort in a pillowcase.”

Cindy Kerr, founder and CEO of Ryan's Case for Smiles, shared why she started her nonprofit.

“In 2002, my son Ryan was diagnosed with bone cancer," Kerr said. "And, you know, as a mother, I knew I couldn’t cure him, but I wanted to do something for him, and I was a sewer. So, I decided to make a fun pillowcase for him every time he went into the hospital for treatment.”

Kerr says her nonprofit wouldn’t work without its volunteers and that although she lost her son Ryan, she’s grateful to support children and families going through what she once faced.

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