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Broken Arrow firefighters respond to fire at fireworks stand

Broken Arrow firefighters respond to fire at fireworks stand
Broken Arrow Fire Department
Broken Arrow firefighters respond to fire at fireworks stand
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BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Fire Department said no one was injured in a fire at a fireworks stand near Kenosha and 236th East avenue on June 20.

BAFD said the fire started just before 9 p.m. at the fireworks stand. Video on social media shows fireworks detonating, sending colorful bursts into the sky above the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire. No one was hurt.

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