Oklahomans turn to trades as AI threatens jobs

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Artificial intelligence is reshaping the job market, and some Oklahomans are responding by building careers with their hands instead of pursuing four-year degrees.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows HVAC employment is expected to grow 8% nationally through 2034, with about 40,000 job openings each year.

William Wycoff is a plumbing service tech at Quality in Glenpool. After working in warehouses, retail, and corrections, he wanted something more secure.

"Between AI and automation a lot of that is taking our jobs away from us, and with the trades, you don't have to worry about that. We're pretty solid. A robot can't come out and do what we do," Wycoff said.

Wycoff has been a plumber for almost two years and wishes he could have gotten into the field sooner. He says he is seeing more people choose trade careers over college.

Tulsa Tech offers adult HVAC programs lasting 9 to 18 months, depending on whether students attend full-time or part-time. High school students can also get a head start with three-hour sessions at Tulsa Tech.

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