OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso welcomed its 46th Timmy and Cindy Project statue.

The Timmy and Cindy Project is a public arts initiative in Owasso. The city says the statues started popping up in 2004, and they welcome more and more each year.

WATCH: Owasso’s “Timmy and Cindy Project” statues bring joy to families across the city

Owasso’s “Timmy and Cindy Project” statues bring joy to families across the city

Akira Johnson, an Owasso resident, says these statues are a part of her and her family’s everyday life.

“It’s good to see that," Johnson said. "Especially on a bad day. I’ll see a statue and think, ‘That looks nice,’ and I’ll take my son out and bring him some of that joy.”

2 News listened with Bethany Brewer, Owasso's program and events coordinator, to learn more about the initiative.

“The statues are all throughout Owasso for the public to view and enjoy," Brewer said. "I know a lot of families do scavenger hunts to find them all, and like I said, there are 46 different ones, so, it makes for a great day visiting different parks, all placed on public land for people to enjoy.”

The newest addition sits at the Owasso Parks Maintenance Office. Brewer says some statues are donated just because, while others are donated in memory of a loved one. She also says the statues are funded through donations and are meant to celebrate the joy and energy children bring to the Owasso community.

“I think joy and happiness are really contagious," Johnson said. "You see someone having fun and enjoying themselves, and it brings a sense of, like, ‘Ahh, that’s refreshing,’ especially in the world we live in now.”

To learn more about the Timmy and Cindy Project, click here, and to visit all 46 statues, click here.

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