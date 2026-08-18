Glenpool storage tank fire extinguished after nearly 12 hours of burning

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Two storage tanks in Glenpool were officially extinguished at 7:37 Monday night after burning for nearly 12 hours, the Glenpool Fire Department said.

Firefighters say the fire started with a suspected lightning strike just after 8:30 Monday morning. The department is now in the cool down phase, with crews monitoring the tanks through Tuesday.

Crews are applying foam every 30 minutes for several hours to prevent any reignition from heat or vapors.

Glenpool Fire Department Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said:

"A long and challenging day for the Glenpool Fire Department and all the agencies assisting on scene. The initial incident happened about 8:34 this morning - a suspected lightning strike. Our response was within minutes, and as soon as we knew there was an incident at the tank farm, shelter in place was the right call."

Vavrinak said there are no concerns about toxins in the air from the fire. The department also thanked the public for cooperating and letting first responders do their work.

Around 50 firefighters battled the flames Monday. That crew will be smaller overnight, but they will stay on site until it is fully secure.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Glenpool Fire Department.

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