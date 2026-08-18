BIXBY, Okla. — School safety is a topic more important now than ever, and something school districts look at every year.

"It's never been new to do safety," Bixby Superintendent Lydia Wilson said. "We've always prioritized safety, but we have adopted a new platform."

WATCH: Bixby adopts new school safety protocol

Bixby adopts new school safety protocol

Wilson says that new platform is the "Standard Response Protocol," created by the "I Love U Guys" foundation, started in 2006 by a Colorado family after losing their daughter in a school shooting.

"For so long we've done the same thing, and it had gotten confusing to some people about when do I use my judgment? Run, hide, fight, lockdown, what are those terms really in implementation?" Wilson said.

The program is built around five actions: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate, and shelter. The district is finishing training ahead of the school year.

"We go through all five scenarios, what they mean, when they apply, what you do if they're called, what you would do if you needed to call one," Wilson said.

Wilson says the five actions give their staff clear direction, whether it's an active shooter, severe weather or anything else.

"I think that any emergency can bring a sense of chaos or confusion because it's crisis, but we want to stay as calm and as organized as possible, and our staff was craving some structure that said this is what we'll do, this is how it'll be handled, you don't need to worry," Wilson said. "This is the biggest investment we make that we hope we never need."

For more information on "I Love U Guys" and the Standard Response Protocol, click here.

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