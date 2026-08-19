TULSA, Okla — Parents reached out to 2 News after Monday evening's "Meet the Teacher" event hosted by Tulsa Public Schools.

Parents said they noticed a lack of A/C circulation in classrooms during the event.

WATCH: TPS A/C Issues: Parents speak out amidst scorching temperatures

TPS A/C Issues: Parents speak out amidst scorching temperatures

Lacey Helm said she went to her son’s “Meet the Teacher” event Monday evening at Carnegie Elementary.

She said she immediately noticed the temperature in several classrooms.

She said she spoke to TPS administrators and was told there’s a “part” that needs to be ordered to fix it.

2 News also reached out to Tulsa Public Schools and was put in contact with a representative who confirmed there are some A/C issues in some classrooms throughout the district.

“If one snowflake falls, I always say that we cancel school, just being in Oklahoma" said Helm." Same thing when it rains, and people drive erratically. But when it comes to heat, there's really no advocacy towards it or anything.”

2 News received a statement from TPS saying that the top priority is student and staff safety, and that the district is working with teachers to keep students safe.

It goes on to read that the district will be taking steps to help with the heat, including:



Keeping hallway doors and windows closed

Closing blinds or shades during the hottest parts of the day

Turning off unnecessary lights and equipment that generate heat

Avoiding holding exterior doors open

The district also stated it may even change up recess, sports practice, or afterschool activity times and procedures to keep kids out of peak heat hours.

TPS students return to school August 19th.

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