Muskogee community celebrates Juneteenth at Elliott Park

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Music, food, games, and community filled Elliott Park as people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth in Muskogee.

The event brought together families, friends, and neighbors for an afternoon focused on honoring freedom, history, and community.

“I love my community, and I just love people,” said event organizer Tracie McNac.

KJRH

Throughout the day, children cooled off at the splash pad while families enjoyed food and live entertainment. Organizers said the celebration was designed to bring people together while recognizing the significance of Juneteenth.

“It’s not about us, it’s about moving forward today,” attendee Ruth Buffington said.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is celebrated annually across the country. Organizers said the Muskogee event welcomed people of all ages.

“A lot of people out celebrating, from the youth all the way to the old people. It’s for everybody,” McNac said.

As music played and crowds gathered throughout the park, attendees said the event provided an opportunity to connect with neighbors and celebrate culture together.

“This is a time that we come to celebrate and unite and bring our people together,” attendee Tommy McNac said.

Organizers said one of the most meaningful parts of the event is seeing multiple generations come together to learn, celebrate, and share the history behind Juneteenth.

“We have music, eating, we have games, it’s just wonderful,” McNac said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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